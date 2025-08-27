IBPS Clerk Application 2025 Edit Window Opens on Sept 2; Read Official Notice Inside

Summary Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declared the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 edit window dates. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the official notice, the edit window will open on September 2 and close on September 3, 2025. During this period, candidates will be able to correct/ modify the online application form. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 to modify or correct the application form. The correction fee will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of category.

Only those candidates who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of the requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections in the application form.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation.

IBPS Clerk Application 2025: Steps to Edit

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on login link and enter the login details

3. Once done, your application form will be displayed

4. Check the application form and make the changes

5. Once done, make the payment of correction fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use