AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Released by IAF - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2026. Registered candidates can now download the hall ticket from the IAF official website - afcat.edcil.co.in.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2026. Registered candidates can now download the hall ticket from the IAF official website - afcat.edcil.co.in.

Steps to Download the AFCAT 1 Admit Card

Visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ option on the homepage.

Enter the registered user id and password.

The hall ticket will be displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IAF has advised applicants to carefully verify their personal details, including name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature, before appearing for the exam.

"Candidates are advised to log in using their registered credentials and download their admit card. They must carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and make necessary travel arrangements accordingly," the official website informed.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

As per the schedule, the AFCAT 1 2026 examination will be conducted on January 31 at 104 examination centres across the country. The examination is being held to fill a total of 340 vacancies in various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and instructions related to the AFCAT 2026 examination.

Find the direct download link here.