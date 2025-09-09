HTET Result 2025 to Be Released Soon by BSEH; Know Key Updates Inside

Summary HTET 2025 is a mandatory examination for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in government schools across Haryana According to officials, the result will include the qualifying status of each candidate along with their subject-wise marks

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is set to release the HTET 2025 results for all three levels—Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)—in the coming days. The results will be published separately for each category on the official BSEH website.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 is a mandatory examination for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in government schools across Haryana. According to officials, the result will include the qualifying status of each candidate along with their subject-wise marks.

Candidates who pass the written exam will be awarded the HTET Eligibility Certificate, which is essential for applying to various teaching posts in Haryana, including those for Primary Teachers, TGTs, and PGTs.

HTET Result 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their HTET 2025 results once declared:

Visit the official website of BSEH: www.bseh.org.in Click on the HTET 2025 Result link available on the homepage A login page will appear on the screen Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth View your HTET Result 2025 displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card and login details ready to avoid delays during the result-checking process. The board has also urged candidates to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

Stay tuned for more updates on HTET 2025 results, cut-off marks, and certificate distribution.