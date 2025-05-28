HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and 3 Starts from July 1- Check Important Dates here

Summary Candidates will be able to register for the HTET 2024 exam by visiting the official website- bseh.org.in As per the board, the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025

The Board of School Education, Haryana, published the time table for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2024 for Level 1, 2 and 3. Candidates will be able to register for the HTET 2024 exam by visiting the official website- bseh.org.in.

As per the board, the HTET Level 3 exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and Level 1 and 2 exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025. The window for fresh registration is June 1 (11:30 am) and will conclude on June 5, 2025 (11:59 pm).

Issuing a press statement, Board Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Kumar and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal, informed that although registrations for HTET 2024 was completed in November 2024, the board is allowing interested candidates to register themselves for the exam on the official website at bseh.org.in.

After successful submission of online application and examination fee, candidates must take a print of the confirmation page (Application form). Fees can be paid till June 5, 2025 at 12 pm.

The board further informed that only the candidates who have registered from June 1 to June 5 can make online amendments in their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, home state and disability category from June 6 till June 7, 2025.

HTET 2025 Date Sheet: Steps to download

Visit the official website of BSEH Haryana On the home page, click on the link titled, “Public Notice & Schedule For HTET Exam - 2024” The date sheet PDF will open in the next screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference