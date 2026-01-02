HSSC 2025

HSSC Releases Notification for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2025; Applications Open January 11

Posted on 02 Jan 2026
14:41 PM

Summary
As per the notification, only candidates who have qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts are eligible to apply for the recruitment process
The online registration window will open on January 11, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website adv012026.hryssc.com

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the official notification for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. As per the notification, only candidates who have qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

The online registration window will open on January 11, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website adv012026.hryssc.com. The last date to apply is January 25, 2026. The commission has clarified that no application fee will be charged for any of the advertised posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,500 police constable posts. The category-wise breakup is as follows:

  • 4,500 posts for General Duty Male Constables
  • 600 posts for General Duty Female Constables
  • 400 posts for Male Constables in the Government Railway Police (GRP)

According to the HSSC, details regarding the admit card download schedule and the date of the written examination will be announced separately on the official website in due course.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the HSSC portal for further updates related to the recruitment process.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2026
14:42 PM
HSSC 2025 Haryana police Police recruitment
