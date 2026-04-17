HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Candidates Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
12:20 PM

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Summary
Candidates who qualified in the preliminary stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website starting April 17
The PMT is scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to April 26, 2026, at various centres across Haryana

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Haryana Police Constable Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2026. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website starting April 17.

The PMT is scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to April 26, 2026, at various centres across Haryana. Alongside the admit cards, the commission has also published a list of shortlisted candidates eligible to appear for the physical test.

Candidates are required to log in using their CET registration number and password to access their admit cards. The hall ticket contains essential details such as exam date, time, and venue. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, failing which entry will not be permitted.

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HSSC has advised aspirants to regularly check the official website for updates and detailed instructions regarding the PMT process.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
13:29 PM
HSSC 2026 Police recruitment Admit Card
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