HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 5,500 Posts

Summary Only candidates who have qualified the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) are eligible to apply According to the official notification issued on January 1, 2026, the online application process began on January 11, 2026, and concludes today as per the prescribed schedule

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 to fill 5,500 vacancies. January 31, 2026, is the last date for eligible candidates to submit their applications on the official website. Only candidates who have qualified the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) are eligible to apply.

According to the official notification issued on January 1, 2026, the online application process began on January 11, 2026, and concludes today as per the prescribed schedule.

Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive includes:

4,500 Male Constable posts

400 Male GRP Constable posts

600 Female Constable posts

All posts require candidates to have passed Class 12 along with a valid HSSC CET qualification.

There is no application fee for candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS, SC, or ST categories. Applications can be submitted only in online mode.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

The selection process comprises multiple stages, including:

Shortlisting based on HSSC CET score

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Screening Test (PST) (qualifying in nature)

Mains written examination

Document verification

Medical examination

The written examination will be OMR-based, carrying 100 marks with a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking. The question paper will include General Knowledge and Science, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Mathematics, Computer Knowledge, and Haryana General Knowledge. The qualifying marks are 50 per cent for General category candidates and 40 per cent for reserved categories.

Under the PST, male candidates must meet prescribed height and chest measurements, while female candidates must fulfil the height requirement as per norms.

The PET requires male candidates to complete a 2.5 km race, female candidates a 1 km race, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) candidates a 1 km race, all within the specified time limits.