HSSC 2025

HSSC Issues Registration Schedule for Haryana CET 2025- Check Eligibility and Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
13:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the notification and registration schedule for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for recruitment to various Group C and Group D posts in the state government. Candidates interested can visit the official website- hssc.gov.in and check the details.

According to the schedule, registrations for the competitive exam will be held from May 28 to June 12. Online application for the Haryana CET 2025 will be active on the official website. The closing date for deposit of fees is till June 14.

Candidates must note that Haryana CET 2025 score will be valid for three years and candidates can give the exam multiple times. HSSC will conduct the Haryana CET 2025 in offline mode through OMR sheets.

To be eligible, candidates must clear 12 or equivalent board exams from a recognised board. Also, the minimum qualification for applying to the various posts in Group D in Class 10 and the age limit to appear in the Haryana CET exam is 18 to 42 years.

The examination fee for the unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, while SC, BC, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates should have to pay Rs 250 as eligibility test fee.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
14:18 PM
HSSC 2025 Exam dates
