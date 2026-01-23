Haryana Police Constable 2026 Application Deadline Extended with Age Relaxation; Read Details

Summary Candidates can now submit their applications up to January 31, 2026, 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of January 25 The extension comes after the state government granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed upper age limits, applicable to candidates of all categories, HSSC said

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Male Constable (GD), Female Constable (GD), and Male Constable (Government Railway Police) recruitment examinations, 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications up to January 31, 2026, 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of January 25.

The extension comes after the state government granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed upper age limits, applicable to candidates of all categories, HSSC said.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT

Male Constable (General Duty): 4,500 posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 600 posts

Male Constable (Government Railway Police): 400 posts

The vacancies are further divided across categories, including General, SC, OBC, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen quotas.

Eligibility

Education: 10+2 from a recognized board or institution

Language: Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation standard or higher education

Note: Higher education will not receive additional weightage.

HSSC advises candidates to visit the official website for detailed information and to complete the online application process before the extended deadline.