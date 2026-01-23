HSSC 2026

Haryana Police Constable 2026 Application Deadline Extended with Age Relaxation; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2026
17:37 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now submit their applications up to January 31, 2026, 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of January 25
The extension comes after the state government granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed upper age limits, applicable to candidates of all categories, HSSC said

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Male Constable (GD), Female Constable (GD), and Male Constable (Government Railway Police) recruitment examinations, 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications up to January 31, 2026, 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of January 25.

The extension comes after the state government granted a one-time relaxation of three years beyond the prescribed upper age limits, applicable to candidates of all categories, HSSC said.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Male Constable (General Duty): 4,500 posts
  • Female Constable (General Duty): 600 posts
  • Male Constable (Government Railway Police): 400 posts

The vacancies are further divided across categories, including General, SC, OBC, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen quotas.

Eligibility

  • Education: 10+2 from a recognized board or institution
  • Language: Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation standard or higher education
  • Note: Higher education will not receive additional weightage.

HSSC advises candidates to visit the official website for detailed information and to complete the online application process before the extended deadline.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2026
17:38 PM
HSSC 2026 Police recruitment Haryana police
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC Defers Civil Services Interview Scheduled for January 22; New Date Announced

bseb

BSEB Closes Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Tomorrow; Apply at dledsecondary.biharb. . .

NEET PG 2025

MCC Withdraws 28 PG Medical Seats from NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix; Check List H. . .

IBPS

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in; Mains Exam on February 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC Defers Civil Services Interview Scheduled for January 22; New Date Announced

bseb

BSEB Closes Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Tomorrow; Apply at dledsecondary.biharb. . .

IBPS

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in; Mains Exam on February 1

NEET PG 2025

MCC Withdraws 28 PG Medical Seats from NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Matrix; Check List H. . .

Profile Building

Class 9 to College: How Early Profile Building Is Now a Competitive Advantage?

SXC

Xavier’s X-Celsior 2026 Promises Rigorous Test of Leadership and Managerial Judgeme. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality