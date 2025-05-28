HSSC 2025

HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment for Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June 12

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
13:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the entrance test is June 12, 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission opens the registration window for HSSC Haryana CET Recruitment 2025 today, May 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the entrance test is June 12, 2025. The last date for deposition of fee is June 14, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must have 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification. The age limit should be 18 as of the closing date and 42 as of the closing date of registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the apply online link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Click on submit and login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Last updated on 28 May 2025
13:18 PM
HSSC 2025 HSSC CET 2025
Similar stories
APSCHE

APSCHE Issues AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Engineering Courses- Direct Link Here

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

APSCHE Issues AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Engineering Courses- Direct Link Here

ABBS School of Management

This institution is shaping future leaders through innovation and industry-driven lea. . .

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

UPPSC

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality