HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment for Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June 12

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission opens the registration window for HSSC Haryana CET Recruitment 2025 today, May 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Common Entrance Test for Group C posts can find the direct link through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the entrance test is June 12, 2025. The last date for deposition of fee is June 14, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must have 10+2/equivalent or Matric with additional qualification. The age limit should be 18 as of the closing date and 42 as of the closing date of registration.

HSSC CET Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in Click on the apply online link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use