NEET UG 2026 Refund Portal to Close Soon - Candidates Asked to Submit Bank Details by Tonight

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility for submission of bank account details for the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates today, May 27. Eligible candidates who wish to receive the refund must complete the process through the official NEET UG 2026 portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility for submission of bank account details for the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates today, May 27, 2026. Eligible candidates who wish to receive the refund must complete the process through the official NEET UG 2026 portal (neet.nta.nic.in) before the deadline.

According to the official notification, the online portal for submitting bank account information will remain active until 11.50 PM on May 27. Candidates are required to log in using their application credentials and access the dedicated refund link available on the NEET UG 2026 portal.

The refund process was initiated after the public notice issued by NTA on May 12, 2026. The decision comes in the backdrop of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination conducted earlier this month. Following the cancellation, authorities announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination would now be held on June 21, 2026.

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NTA has advised candidates to carefully enter their bank account details while applying for the refund process. To ensure accuracy and avoid transaction errors, candidates may also upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque while submitting the details online. The agency clarified that once the bank details are submitted, they will be treated as final and no further modifications or corrections will be permitted.

For successful processing of the refund, candidates are required to provide specific banking information, including the account holder’s name as mentioned in the bank records, IFSC code, bank account number, and bank name. Uploading a scanned cancelled cheque has been kept optional, but recommended for verification purposes.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. The examination will continue to be conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format.

NTA has also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to modify the examination language selected during the original application process. However, students had earlier been allowed to revise their preferred examination city choices following the cancellation of the earlier examination.

Candidates facing issues related to their previously allotted examination centres have been instructed to submit their grievances through email to the official NTA helpdesk along with relevant supporting documents for review and assistance.

The NEET UG examination serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country and is one of the largest entrance examinations conducted annually in India.