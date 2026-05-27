RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 Declared; Category Wise Cut-Off Marks Released

Summary Along with the results, the board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for candidates who appeared in the examination The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 for NTPC UG posts was conducted on December 20, 2025, as part of the ongoing recruitment process for various undergraduate-level non-technical posts in Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially declared the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 2 Result 2026 on its regional websites. Along with the results, the board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for candidates who appeared in the examination.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 for NTPC UG posts was conducted on December 20, 2025, as part of the ongoing recruitment process for various undergraduate-level non-technical posts in Indian Railways.

According to the official notification issued by RRB, candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stages of the selection process, including Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

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The board clarified that the roll numbers listed in the result PDF are arranged in ascending order and not according to merit ranking.

RRB further informed candidates that the Document Verification process will be conducted at the venue mentioned in the DV e-call letter. Details regarding the date of verification, reporting time, and medical examination instructions will be communicated through SMS, email, and the official RRB websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result PDF:

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026.”

Download the result PDF.

Use the Ctrl+F option to search for the roll number.

Save the file for future reference.

The release of the category-wise cut-off marks alongside the results is expected to help candidates understand the level of competition and qualifying trends in this year’s recruitment cycle.

Candidates shortlisted in CBT 2 are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for further updates related to Document Verification and medical examinations.