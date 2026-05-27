Gujarat University Exams 2026 Postponed! Revised Schedule Out Following Bakrid Holiday Shift

Summary The Gujarat University has revised the examination schedule for around 40 undergraduate and postgraduate courses following changes in the public holiday calendar for Eid-ul-Adha. The revised timetable impacts several examinations that were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2026.

The Gujarat University has revised the examination schedule for around 40 undergraduate and postgraduate courses following changes in the public holiday calendar for Eid-ul-Adha announced by the Gujarat government. The revised timetable impacts several examinations that were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2026.

In an official circular issued on May 25, the university announced fresh examination dates for multiple programmes across different semesters under NEP and CBCS frameworks. The rescheduling applies to courses including BCom, BBA, BCA, BA, MSc, MBA, LLM, integrated programmes, and several specialised degree courses.

Among the major revisions, the BCom NEP Semester 2 examination, originally scheduled for May 28, has now been postponed to June 1, 2026. The university has also revised the examination timing for this paper, which will now be conducted from 1 PM to 2 PM.

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Several examinations have been shifted to May 29, 2026. These include KS FY MSc CA&IT NEP Semester 2, KS SY MSc CA&IT NEP Semester 4, Integrated MSc AIML Data Science NEP Semester 2, M.Li.Sci. Semester 1, BA Drama Fine Arts NEP Semester 2, and 5-Year BPA+MPA NEP Semester 4.

A large number of examinations have also been rescheduled to May 30, 2026. These include BSc NEP Semester 2, BBA NEP Semester 2, BCA NEP Semester 2, BSc FAD NEP Semester 2 and Semester 4, BAJMC NEP Semester 2, LLM Semester 2, BSc CBCS Semester 2, KS SY MSc CA&IT CBCS, KS SY MBA NEP Semester 4, KS FY MBA NEP Semester 2, Integrated MSc ICSF NEP Semester 2 and Semester 4, Integrated MSc IFST NEP Semester 2, Integrated MSc IPS NEP Semester 2, Integrated MBA CSM NEP Semester 2, BSc (Hons) Food & Nutrition Science NEP Semester 2 and Semester 4, Integrated MSc Microbiology NEP Semester 2, and 5-Year BPA+MPA NEP Semester 2.

The university has further revised several examinations to June 1, 2026. These include BA NEP Semester 2, BRS Rural Farm Management NEP Semester 2, BRS Home Science NEP Semester 2, IIS-IMBA NEP Semester 4, IIS-IMRS/BRS CBCS Semester 6, Integrated MBA CSM CBCS Semester 5, Integrated Master in Liberal Arts NEP Semester 2, Integrated MS in General Commerce, Data Analytics and FinTech NEP Semester 2, along with FY Post Basic BSc Nursing examinations.

Additionally, KS TY MBA CBCS Semester 6 and KS SY MBA CBCS Semester 4 examinations have been postponed to June 2, 2026. The IIS-IMBA CBCS Semester 6 examination has been shifted to June 4, while IIS-IMRS/BRS CBCS Semester 4 will now be conducted on June 6, 2026.

The university clarified that all revised examinations will continue to be conducted according to the timings already mentioned on candidates’ hall tickets, except for the BCom NEP Semester 2 examination, for which a separate revised timing has been announced.

Students can check the updated examination schedule through the official Gujarat University website (gujaratuniversity.ac.in). The university has also urged students to regularly monitor the official website for further updates related to hall tickets, seating arrangements, examination centres, and any additional modifications to the examination schedule.

Find the revised exam schedule here.