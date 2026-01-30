Haryana Public Service Commission

HPSC Announces Haryana Civil Services 2026 Exam Date; Applications Open From February 6

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
17:42 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can apply online from February 6 to February 26, 2026, through the official website hpsc.gov.in
A total of 102 vacancies have been announced under the HCS 2026 recruitment

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2026 recruitment notification on January 30, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from February 6 to February 26, 2026, through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

A total of 102 vacancies have been announced under the HCS 2026 recruitment. The selection process consists of Preliminary Examinations, Main Examinations, and Interview stages. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and apply within the stipulated timeframe.

Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university. The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age is 42 years as of January 1, 2026.

The HCS 2026 Preliminary Examination is scheduled for April 26, 2026, followed by the Main Examination from June 27 to June 29, 2026. Interviews for selected candidates will be conducted between August and September 2026.

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is INR 1,000, while SC, ST, female, and PH/PWD candidates are required to pay INR 250.

