HPBOSE Releases HP TET Admit Card 2025 for November Exams - Link, Schedule & Guidelines

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET November 2025 admit card on its official website - hpbose.org. Candidates appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 can now download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET 2025 exam will be held on November 2 and November 5, across two shifts each day. The exam aims to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in various subjects, including Punjabi, Urdu, TGT (Arts), and TGT (Medical).

As per the official schedule, 88 candidates will appear for the Punjabi TET at one exam centre, and 11 candidates will take the Urdu TET, also at a single centre. Meanwhile, 12,026 candidates will appear for TGT (Arts) TET across 76 centres, and 4,747 candidates will take the TGT (Medical) TET at 53 centres across Himachal Pradesh.

Exam Schedule

Punjabi TET: November 2, 2025 (10 AM - 12.30 PM)

Urdu TET: November 2, 2025 (2 PM - 4.30 PM)

TGT (Arts) TET: November 5, 2025 (10 AM - 12.30 PM)

TGT (Medical) TET: November 5, 2025 (2 PM - 4.30 PM)

Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. The HPBOSE has advised candidates to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and reach the exam venue well before the reporting time.

Find the direct admit card download link here.