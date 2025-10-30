SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Check Tier 1 Shift Schedule, Timings and Key Details

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the shift schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025.
The exam will be conducted across multiple centres in three shifts daily.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the shift schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025, which will begin on November 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted across multiple centres in three shifts daily, as part of the recruitment process to fill 3,131 vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts.

According to the schedule, candidates are required to report to the exam venue well before the gate closing time to ensure smooth entry.

SSC CHSL 2025: Daily Shift Schedule

Shift 1: 9 AM to 10 AM (Reporting - 7.30 AM)

Shift 2: 1 PM to 2 PM (Reporting - 11.30 AM)

Shift 3: 5 PM to 6 PM (Reporting - 3.30 PM)

The SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 will be released region-wise on the respective SSC websites around three to five days before the exam. The admit card will include the candidate’s exam date, shift, reporting time, and venue details.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The commission has advised candidates to reach early, as entry will not be permitted after the gate closes.

To enhance convenience, SSC introduced a slot selection system this year, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift through the official portal - ssc.gov.in. The slot selection window was active from October 22 to October 28, 2025, and the city intimation slip is expected to be issued on November 3, 2025.

SSC CHSL Staff Selection Commission SSC exam schedule
