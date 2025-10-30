NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allotment!

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important directive to all state counselling authorities, instructing them to exclude candidates who have already joined seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 before processing seat allotments for Round 3 of the State NEET UG Counselling 2025.

This directive follows the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition (C) No. 289 of 2022 in W.P. No. 223 of 2022 (Shubhankar Patnaik vs. K. Ramesh Reddy & Ors.), which mandates filtering out AIQ-joined candidates to prevent dual seat allotments.

As per directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition© No. 289 of 2022 in W.P No. 223 of 2022 Shubhankar Patnaik Vs. K. Ramesh Reddy & Ors. the filtering out of joined All India Quota candidates is mandatory in NEET UG Counselling,” stated the official MCC notice. It further clarified that the Round 3 result of UG Counselling 2025 has already been published, and there is no provision for resignation in this round. Hence, states must ensure that candidates holding AIQ Round 3 seats are not allotted seats again through state counselling.

The MCC also informed that state counselling authorities can download the list of joined candidates from its data-sharing portal starting November 1, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 state counselling will be conducted till November 3, 2025, followed by data verification on November 9, 2025. The last date of joining for allotted candidates has been set for November 8, 2025.

This measure ensures transparency and avoids overlapping admissions across the All India and State Quota counselling processes.

Read the official notice here.

NEET UG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling All India Quota
