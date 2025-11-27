HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Date Sheet 2026 Out Now - Check Written & Practical Exam Schedule

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has officially released the timetable for the HP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations for the academic session 2025–26. Along with the regular board exam schedule, the board has also issued the date sheet for the State Open School (SOS) students appearing for the 2026 examinations.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has officially released the timetable for the HP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations for the academic session 2025–26. Along with the regular board exam schedule, the board has also issued the date sheet for the State Open School (SOS) students appearing for the 2026 examinations.

As per the announcement, the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 3 to 28, 2026, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Both Class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9.45 AM to 1 PM across all examination centres. The official notification specifies that the annual exams, compartment exams, grade improvement papers, and additional subject examinations for both regular and SOS students will be conducted as per these dates.

In addition to the written exams, HPBOSE has also announced the schedule for the practical examinations. The Class 10 and 12 practical exams for both regular and State Open School students, excluding subjects under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), will be conducted between February 20 and 28, 2026, ahead of the written examinations. The board has clarified that practical exams will be held internally at the respective schools and study centres, where question papers will be prepared on-site by subject teachers.

The board further stated that practical files, mark sheets, and all detailed instructions related to the practical exams will be made available online through the school login ID.