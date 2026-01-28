HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced significant changes to the examination pattern for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. As part of the new reforms, the HP board will introduce identical question papers for all candidates.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced significant changes to the examination pattern for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026, aiming to improve fairness, transparency, and uniformity in student assessment. The revised pattern will be implemented for the annual board exams scheduled from March 3 to March 28 for Class 10 and from March 3 to April 1 for Class 12.

As part of the new reforms, the HP board will introduce identical question papers for all candidates appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. While multiple sets of question papers will continue to be used, all sets will now carry the same questions, with only the sequence of questions changed. This move is intended to eliminate disparities in difficulty levels that existed earlier across different paper sets and had led to concerns among students.

Another major change is the inclusion of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the board examinations. MCQs will account for 20 per cent of the total marks in each subject paper for both Class 10 and Class 12. According to the board, this step is designed to standardise evaluation and make the examination process more objective. HPBOSE Chairman Rajesh Sharma said that the uniform question format would ensure equal assessment opportunities for all students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has also announced the schedule for practical examinations. Practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted from February 20 to February 28, 2026. HPBOSE is expected to release the admit cards for the practical examinations shortly through the official channels.

To ensure timely declaration of results, HPBOSE will set up special evaluation centres to speed up the checking process. The board has indicated that the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 are likely to be announced by April 30, 2026. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools and regularly check official notifications for further updates related to the examinations.