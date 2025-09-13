HPBOSE

HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out - Qualifying Marks & Marksheet Details

Posted on 13 Sep 2025
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the compartment examinations can now check their results through the official website, hpbose.org, as well as via SMS or DigiLocker.

The supplementary examinations were held between July 22 and 28 for Class 10 and July 22 and 25 for Class 12. Only students who had failed in one or more subjects were eligible to appear. To qualify, candidates needed to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those scoring 33% or above are considered passed, while students who could not meet the qualifying marks will have to repeat the academic year and reappear in 2026.

Steps to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result

  • Visit the official website: hpbose.org.
  • Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.
  • Select “Matric/Intermediate Supplementary Result July 2025”.
  • Enter roll number in the login window.
  • Click ‘Search/Submit’ to view the result.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

In case of discrepancies or issues, students can reach out through the official email ID provided on the HPBOSE website.

While the results have been made available online, the board has clarified that these are provisional scorecards. Students are required to collect their final marksheets from their respective schools.

Check the direct result links here: class 10 and class 12

