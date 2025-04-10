HP TET Registration begins on hpbose.org - Check important dates, how to apply

Summary Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can submit their applications on the official website, hpbose.org The last date for submitting online applications is April 30 and candidates must submit their applications within that date

The registration process for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been commenced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on its official website for the June 2025 session. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination can submit their applications on the official website, hpbose.org

The last date for submitting online applications is April 30 and candidates must submit their applications within that date. Candidates who fail to submit their applications by April 30 can submit their applications from May to May 3 by submitting a late fee of Rs 600 along with the application fee.

The examination will be conducted for 10 different subjects from June 1 to June 14. Admit cards of the exam will be issued four days before the respective exam.

Following the conclusion of the registration process, candidates will be provided a correction window to make necessary corrections in their applications. The correction window will open on May 4 and close on May 6.

How to apply for HP TET 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials

Step 4: Pay application fee

Step 5: Submit the application

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application for future reference