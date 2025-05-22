Himachal Pradesh

HP Polytechnical Admission Test 2025 Answer Key Issued at hptechboard.com- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2025
File Image

Summary
The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) released the provisional answer keys for the HP Polytechnical Admission Test 2025 (HP PAT 2025). Candidates who have appeared in the written test will be able to download the answer key from the official website of HPTSB at hptechboard.com.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to raise objections against the HP PAT 2025 answer key, and can send their challenge to the board through the official email address “hptechboard@gmail.com” by May 25 up to 5 pm. No objection against the HP PAT 2025 provisional answer key will be accepted without any authentic proof.

Candidates, who will be able to qualify the HP PAT 2025 exam, will be eligible to participate in the counselling session, which will be conducted in three rounds. The board will do the seat allotment on the basis of merit list, availability of seats, and choices locked by the candidates.

HP PAT Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at hptechboard.com
  2. On the notice board, you will see a link flowing ‘Answer Key PAT 2025’, click on it
  3. A new window will open where you can see four links: Series A, B, C, and D
  4. Click on the links to download the HP PAT 2025 answer key pdf

HP PAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Himachal Pradesh HP PAT Counselling Answer Key
