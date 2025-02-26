HP NEET PG Counselling result for Stray Vacancy round declared on official website

Summary Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can visit the official website of AMRU at amruhp.ac.in Students allotted seats in this round of counselling will have to report to their allotted colleges on February 27 and 28, 2025 for document verification and the admission process

The results of Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round has been declared by the Atal Medical Research University (AMRU) on its official website. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can visit the official website of AMRU at amruhp.ac.in.

Candidates allotted seats in this round of counselling will have to report to their allotted colleges on February 27 and 28, 2025 for document verification and the admission process.

How to download HP NEET PG Stray Vacancy allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMRU at amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click the link mentioning 'Results of NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round'

Step 3: A new PDF file will open in front of you

Step 4: Download the PDF

Step 5: Look for your name and roll number

Candidates who fail to report to their respective institutes within the respective dates will not be considered for admission.