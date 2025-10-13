Uttarakhand

HNBUMU Revises Round 3 Schedule for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025! Know Fresh Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
12:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online for Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling on the official website, hnbumu.ac.in
Candidates who have already registered or are seeking seat upgradation must fill the re-registration form and exercise their choices without paying any additional fees

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has announced a revised schedule for the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can apply online for Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling on the official website, hnbumu.ac.in. The last date for choice-filling and locking is set for October 17, 2025, by 2 PM.

Candidates who have already registered or are seeking seat upgradation must fill the re-registration form and exercise their choices without paying any additional fees. The deadline for fresh registration and fee payment is also October 17, 2025.

In a recent update, the university informed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has increased the MBBS seats by 50 at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun. This addition follows a request from the institute’s principal and has been incorporated into the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix for Uttarakhand’s third round counselling. Aspirants are advised to consider these newly added seats while making their choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the deadline to surrender seats with forfeiture of the security deposit for candidates admitted in the first or second rounds has been extended till October 16, 2025, 5 PM. The university clarified that no candidates will be allowed to surrender their seats after this deadline.

The detailed schedule for the third round of Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling 2025 is as follows:

  • Online registration, fee payment, form-filling, and choice locking (including re-registration): October 6 to October 17, 2025 (up to 2 PM)
  • Last date for surrender/withdrawal/resignation of allotted seats: October 16, 2025 (up to 5 PM)
  • Data processing: October 18 to 20, 2025
  • Declaration of counselling result: October 21, 2025
  • Last date to join the allotted college: October 27, 2025

Candidates are urged to complete all formalities within the specified timelines to avoid missing out on the counselling process.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
12:53 PM
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Restores Admission Approval for 42 Pharmacy Colleges for 2025–26: Check List

NEET PG

KNRUHS Extends Telangana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Revise. . .

School fees

UPI in Schools Soon: Education Ministry Pushes for Digital Fee Payments

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Apply With Late Fees

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Restores Admission Approval for 42 Pharmacy Colleges for 2025–26: Check List

NEET PG

KNRUHS Extends Telangana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Revise. . .

School fees

UPI in Schools Soon: Education Ministry Pushes for Digital Fee Payments

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Window Closes Today - Last Chance to Apply With Late Fees

RBI

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Call Letter Download Link Here

AIAPGET 2025

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Withheld for All Streams! Revised Schedule Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality