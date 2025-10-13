HNBUMU Revises Round 3 Schedule for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2025! Know Fresh Dates Here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online for Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling on the official website, hnbumu.ac.in Candidates who have already registered or are seeking seat upgradation must fill the re-registration form and exercise their choices without paying any additional fees

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has announced a revised schedule for the third round of NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can apply online for Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling on the official website, hnbumu.ac.in. The last date for choice-filling and locking is set for October 17, 2025, by 2 PM.

Candidates who have already registered or are seeking seat upgradation must fill the re-registration form and exercise their choices without paying any additional fees. The deadline for fresh registration and fee payment is also October 17, 2025.

In a recent update, the university informed that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has increased the MBBS seats by 50 at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun. This addition follows a request from the institute’s principal and has been incorporated into the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix for Uttarakhand’s third round counselling. Aspirants are advised to consider these newly added seats while making their choices.

Additionally, the deadline to surrender seats with forfeiture of the security deposit for candidates admitted in the first or second rounds has been extended till October 16, 2025, 5 PM. The university clarified that no candidates will be allowed to surrender their seats after this deadline.

The detailed schedule for the third round of Uttarakhand NEET UG counselling 2025 is as follows:

Online registration, fee payment, form-filling, and choice locking (including re-registration): October 6 to October 17, 2025 (up to 2 PM)

Last date for surrender/withdrawal/resignation of allotted seats: October 16, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

Data processing: October 18 to 20, 2025

Declaration of counselling result: October 21, 2025

Last date to join the allotted college: October 27, 2025

Candidates are urged to complete all formalities within the specified timelines to avoid missing out on the counselling process.