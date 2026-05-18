JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers Released for Review - Check Result, Answer Key Upload Dates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has uploaded the question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026. JEE Advanced serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has uploaded the question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The highly competitive engineering entrance examination concluded successfully on May 17 across centres in India and abroad.

JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two separate shifts on the same day. Paper 1 was held from 9 AM to noon, while Paper 2 took place from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates who appeared for both papers can now access the officially released question papers through the JEE Advanced portal. The release of the papers allows students to evaluate their performance and estimate their likely scores before the publication of the response sheets and answer keys.

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According to the official post-examination schedule for JEE Advanced 2026, the response sheets of candidates who appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be uploaded online on May 21, 2026, at 5 PM IST. These response sheets will help candidates review the answers marked during the examination.

Following this, the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on May 25, 2026, at 10 AM IST. Along with the answer key, the institute will open a feedback and objection submission window for candidates. Students will be allowed to raise objections, challenge answers, or submit comments regarding the provisional key from May 25 to May 26, 2026, until 5 PM IST.

The institute clarified that after examining all feedback and objections submitted by candidates, the final answer key will be published on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM IST. The final scores of candidates will be calculated strictly on the basis of this final answer key, and no further changes or challenges will be entertained once it is released.

The JEE Advanced 2026 result will also be declared on June 1, 2026. After the announcement of results, category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of qualified candidates will be made available on the official website.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding answer keys, result declaration, counselling schedules, and rank lists.

Find the direct download link here.