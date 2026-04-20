Schools Across India Adjust Timings Amid Heatwave, Floods Shut Guwahati Institutions

Summary State governments and local authorities have issued advisories focusing on hydration, ventilation and reduced exposure to peak daytime heat Many institutions have shifted to early morning classes while limiting outdoor activities such as assemblies and sports

Amid rising temperatures and an intensifying heatwave, schools across several regions in north and south India have revised their schedules to protect students from extreme weather conditions. State governments and local authorities have issued advisories focusing on hydration, ventilation and reduced exposure to peak daytime heat.

Many institutions have shifted to early morning classes while limiting outdoor activities such as assemblies and sports. The measures come as health experts warn of increased risks of dehydration, heat exhaustion and sunstroke, particularly among younger children.

In Jharkhand, government primary and secondary schools are now operating from 7 am to 1 pm, replacing the earlier 9 am to 3 pm schedule. Similarly, in Prayagraj, authorities have revised timings for Classes 1 to 8, with schools functioning from 7:30 am to 12 noon starting April 20.

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In Madhya Pradesh, both government and private schools in Satna will now hold classes between 7:30 am and 12:30 pm, although teachers have been instructed to remain on campus until 1:30 pm.

Authorities in Chhattisgarh have taken a more stringent step by advancing summer vacations. Schools in the state will remain closed from April 20 to June 15—nearly two weeks earlier than usual.

In Telangana, schools have introduced mandatory water breaks and restricted outdoor activities. Anganwadi centres have also reduced their functioning hours, operating only until 11 am to minimise children’s exposure to peak heat.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, educational institutions in Guwahati remained closed on April 20 following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. The closure applies to both government and private schools, colleges and other institutes.

With high temperatures expected to persist in the coming weeks, more states may consider similar adjustments, including further timing changes or early summer vacations, to ensure student safety.