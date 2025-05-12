Haryana Schools
HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details Here
Posted on 12 May 2025
15:43 PM
The Board of Secondary Education Haryana is soon expected to release results of HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2025. Students who have taken the board exams will be able to check and download their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.
The board had conducted the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.
In 2024, BSEH had released the class 10th board results on May 12, 2024 and the class 12th results were announced earlier on April 30.
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.