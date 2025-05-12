HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details Here

Summary Students who have taken the board exams will be able to check and download their results on the official website at bseh.org.in The board had conducted the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana is soon expected to release results of HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2025. Students who have taken the board exams will be able to check and download their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The board had conducted the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org On the home page, click on the results tab Click on the link to download Class 10 and 12 result link Enter the credentials to log in and submit Check your Class 10 or 12 marks displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for further reference

In 2024, BSEH had released the class 10th board results on May 12, 2024 and the class 12th results were announced earlier on April 30.

