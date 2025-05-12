Haryana Schools

HBSE Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Results 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Know Latest Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2025
15:43 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education Haryana is soon expected to release results of HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2025. Students who have taken the board exams will be able to check and download their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The board had conducted the Haryana Class 10 board exams from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at bseh.org
  2. On the home page, click on the results tab
  3. Click on the link to download Class 10 and 12 result link
  4. Enter the credentials to log in and submit
  5. Check your Class 10 or 12 marks displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout for further reference

In 2024, BSEH had released the class 10th board results on May 12, 2024 and the class 12th results were announced earlier on April 30.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
15:44 PM
Haryana Schools HBSE Exams 2025 Board Exams 2025
