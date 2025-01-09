HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 28

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
19:18 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The examination will commnce on February 28 and will continue till March 19
The date sheet contains the detailed schedule of all the papers that the students will need to appear

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 board exams on its official website. Students appearing in the exam can download the datesheet from the official website bseh.org.in

The examination will commnce on February 28 and will continue till March 19. The date sheet contains the detailed schedule of all the papers that the students will need to appear.

Each paper will be of a duration of three hours and students will be required to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject to pass in the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download HBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link mentioning 'Datesheet'

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam

Step 4: A PDF containing the detailed schedule of the exam will be displayed

Step 5: Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
21:11 PM
HBSE Exams 2025
Similar stories
AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

APPSC

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

APPSC

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results