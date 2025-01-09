HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 28

Summary The examination will commnce on February 28 and will continue till March 19 The date sheet contains the detailed schedule of all the papers that the students will need to appear

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the datesheet for the Class 10 board exams on its official website. Students appearing in the exam can download the datesheet from the official website bseh.org.in

The examination will commnce on February 28 and will continue till March 19. The date sheet contains the detailed schedule of all the papers that the students will need to appear.

Each paper will be of a duration of three hours and students will be required to obtain 33 percent marks in each subject to pass in the exam.

How to download HBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link mentioning 'Datesheet'

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam

Step 4: A PDF containing the detailed schedule of the exam will be displayed

Step 5: Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference