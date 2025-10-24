Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today- Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
13:22 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have participated in the Round 3 counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions can check their allotment status on the official website — uhsrugcounselling.com
As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in this round will have to deposit the provisional tuition fee online through the admission web portal between October 24 and October 30, 2025

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana is set to release the Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result on October 24, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the Round 3 counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions can check their allotment status on the official website — uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in this round will have to deposit the provisional tuition fee online through the admission web portal between October 24 and October 30, 2025. Following the fee payment, physical document verification will take place from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at designated verification centres.

After the verification process, candidates can download their provisional admission letters from October 31 to November 3, 2025. The last date for joining the allotted institute is November 3, 2025, after which no admissions will be entertained under Round 3.

Haryana NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website of DMER, Haryana — uhsrugcounselling.com.
  2. Click on the link that says “Haryana NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result for Round 3” on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials (such as application number and password).
  4. Click on Submit to view your seat allotment result.
  5. Download and print the result for future reference.

The Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling process is conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges across the state. Candidates are advised to follow the schedule carefully and complete each step within the given deadlines to secure their admission successfully.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
13:36 PM
Haryana government NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG NEET 2025
