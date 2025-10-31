Haryana government

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Detailed Schedule Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
14:37 PM

File Image

Summary
The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (PT BD Sharma University), Rohtak, has revised the Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates participating in the third round can edit their choice filling preferences through the official counselling website — uhsrugcounselling.com — until 8 PM today, October 31, 2025.

As per the updated schedule, the provisional seat allotment list for Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 will be released on November 3, 2025. Following the release, candidates will be allowed to raise grievances or objections against the provisional list. The final seat allotment list, incorporating all necessary corrections, will be uploaded on the same day after grievance redressal.

Haryana NEET UG Round 3 Revised Schedule 2025

  • Choice filling/editing: Until October 31, 2025 (8 PM)
  • Provisional seat allotment: November 3, 2025
  • Fee payment window: November 3–4, 2025 (up to 8 PM)
  • Document verification: November 5–7, 2025 (from 9 AM onwards)
  • Last date for reporting/joining: November 8, 2025 (by 4 PM)

Candidates allotted seats under Round 3 must pay the tuition fee online via the official admission portal between November 3 and 4, 2025, to confirm their seat. Failure to make the payment within the stipulated time may result in the cancellation of allotment.

The document verification process will be conducted at designated verification centres from November 5 to 7, while the final reporting deadline at allotted institutes is November 8, 2025, before 4 PM.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling process is being conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes offered by government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges across the state.

For the latest updates and detailed schedule, candidates should visit the official counselling website — uhsrugcounselling.com.

Last updated on 31 Oct 2025
14:38 PM
Haryana government Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024 NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
