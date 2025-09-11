Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Begins; 200 MBBS Seats Added

Summary Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private, and minority medical and dental colleges across the state can register from September 11 to September 14 Candidates are reminded that fresh registration is mandatory for participation in Round 2, even if they registered but did not secure a seat in Round 1

The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has officially opened Round 2 registration for the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government, government-aided, private, and minority medical and dental colleges across the state can register from September 11 to September 14 through the official counselling portal.

In a significant update, the Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat matrix has been revised to include 200 new MBBS seats, following the approval by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical College, Koriawas (Narnaul) Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao recently announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially approved 100 MBBS seats each for these two institutions.

Apart from government institutions, several private and minority universities are also participating in the counselling process. These include SGT University in Budhera (Gurugram), Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Sadhopur (Ambala), and Al-Falah University in Dhauj (Faridabad). All admissions will be based strictly on NEET UG 2025 ranks.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Round 2

Fresh registration- September 11 to September 14

Correction and payment of security deposit- September 11 to 14

Provisional Allocation of seats- September 16

Online deposition of provisional tuition fee through admission web portal only- September 16 to 20

Physical document verification of candidates- September 21 to 23 from 9 am

Downloading of provisional admission letter after successful document verification- September 21 to 24

Last date of joining in the allotted institute- September 24 upto 5 pm

Candidates are reminded that fresh registration is mandatory for participation in Round 2, even if they registered but did not secure a seat in Round 1. Document verification must be done in person, and admission will be confirmed only after successful verification and fee payment.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences or the Haryana NEET UG counselling portal.