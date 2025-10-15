Haryana NEET UG 2025 Revised Round 3 Counselling Schedule Released! Seat Allotment Soon

Haryana education

The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has announced a revised schedule for Round 3 of the Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can now apply and submit their preferences online through the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com, until October 21.

As per the updated timeline, the Round 3 seat allotment results will be published on October 23. Candidates allotted seats during this round must deposit the tuition fee between October 23 and 30 and complete document verification from October 31 to November 2. The allotment letter can be downloaded from October 31 to November 3, and the final date for reporting to allotted colleges is November 3.

Candidates who were allotted seats in Rounds 1 or 2 and wish to upgrade are required to submit new choices in Round 3. All candidates must freshly fill and lock their preferences by October 21, regardless of their status in previous rounds.

Officials have cautioned that if a candidate is allotted a seat in Round 3 and fails to join, their security deposit will be forfeited and they will be barred from participating in further rounds. Additionally, those who do not submit the security amount will not be considered for Round 3 allotment.

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Schedule

  • Fresh Registration: Till October 21
  • Choice Filling and Locking: October 21
  • Seat Allotment Result: October 23
  • Tuition Fee Payment: October 23 to 30
  • Document Verification: October 31 to November 2
  • Allotment Letter Download: October 31 to November 3
  • Last Date for Reporting: November 3

In Round 2 of Haryana NEET UG counselling, 1,766 candidates were allotted MBBS/BDS seats. Among them, 199 candidates upgraded to higher preferences, while 281 retained their previous allotments under the 'no change' status.

The revised counselling schedule aims to ensure a smooth and transparent admission process for medical aspirants across the state.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
13:44 PM
