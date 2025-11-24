Haryana education

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round-1 Allotment List Released, 1,931 Candidates Allotted Seats

Posted on 24 Nov 2025
Summary
The allotment list is now available on the official counselling portal, hry.online-counselling.co.in
A total of 1,931 candidates have been provisionally allotted state-quota seats across various postgraduate medical programmes, including MD, MS, Post-MBBS DNB, and Post-MBBS Diploma courses

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, has released the merit list-cum-provisional allotment for Round 1 of the Haryana NEET PG 2025 counselling. The allotment list is now available on the official counselling portal, hry.online-counselling.co.in.

A total of 1,931 candidates have been provisionally allotted state-quota seats across various postgraduate medical programmes, including MD, MS, Post-MBBS DNB, and Post-MBBS Diploma courses. The allotment spans both government and government-aided institutions, as well as private medical colleges such as Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University and Al-Falah University.

Alongside the seat allotment, the counselling authority has also published a list of 24 ineligible candidates, citing reasons such as non-payment of the full registration fee and failure to meet minimum qualification or eligibility criteria.

The Haryana NEET PG 2025 counselling process is being conducted for admission to 233 MD and MS seats in the state’s government medical colleges.

Candidates dissatisfied with their allotment can submit grievances under the “Allocation Grievances” section on the portal until November 24. Those accepting their seats must complete online tuition fee payment between November 24 and 28 (5 pm).

Document verification for provisionally allotted candidates will take place from November 30 to December 2, following which the system will allow the downloading of provisional admission letters.

