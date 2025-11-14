Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Open Till November 16; Detailed Schedule Here

Summary The choice-filling link will remain active until November 16, according to the latest notification issued by the university The counselling authority has also stated that the detailed schedule for the subsequent rounds will be released in due course

Pt. BD Sharma University of Health Sciences has begun the Haryana NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling process for MD and MS admissions. Eligible candidates who qualified the NEET PG exam can now select their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal, hry.online-counselling.co.in. The choice-filling link will remain active until November 16, according to the latest notification issued by the university.

The counselling authority has also stated that the detailed schedule for the subsequent rounds will be released in due course. As part of the admission procedure, candidates are required to appear in person before the Admission Committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. The notification emphasizes that failing to appear with all original documents will result in the candidate’s application being rejected.

Several institutions are participating in the first round of counselling, including SGT University, Budhera Gurugram; Village Dhoj, Faridabad; and Civil Hospitals Medical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state counselling process aims to fill 233 MD and MS seats across government medical colleges in Haryana. Additionally, the NEET PG counselling is being conducted for admissions to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes offered by both government and private medical colleges across the state.

The launch of the choice-filling window marks a crucial step for postgraduate medical aspirants in Haryana, as they move forward in securing seats in their desired specialities and institutions for the 2025 academic session.