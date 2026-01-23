Haryana Government Grants Three-Year Age Relaxation for Police Constable CET

Summary The Chief Minister noted that the move aims to provide justice to eligible candidates who faced setbacks after the 2022 CET examination was not conducted The age relaxation is expected to benefit thousands of aspiring candidates who were previously ineligible, allowing them to apply for the upcoming CET and participate in Haryana’s Police Constable recruitment process

The Haryana Government on Thursday announced a three-year age relaxation for candidates appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) under the state’s Police Constable recruitment drive.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the decision was taken in the interest of the youth, particularly for those who had been unable to apply for the CET earlier due to age restrictions. The Chief Minister noted that the move aims to provide justice to eligible candidates who faced setbacks after the 2022 CET examination was not conducted.

“…Haryana Govt has always stood with the youth. With regard to the Police Constable recruitment, the youth of the state had been meeting me at my residence. We had assured them relaxation in age in CET exam. Taking the demands of the youth very seriously, necessary directions have been given. For the upcoming exam, candidates will now get three years of age relaxation,” CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the broader vision for Haryana’s education reforms. He said the initiatives reflect the state’s commitment to building an education ecosystem focused on skills, innovation, and employability, moving beyond conventional degrees. Referring to the Vision Document-2047, aligned with the Prime Minister’s goal of a developed India by 2047, CM Saini emphasized the role of education as a key pillar of long-term development.

He added that the National Education Policy provides a framework integrating knowledge with practical skills, aiming to make youth self-reliant and economically productive. Additionally, the Gyan Setu initiative and related MoUs will help align academic research and institutional expertise with governance priorities and societal needs.

The age relaxation is expected to benefit thousands of aspiring candidates who were previously ineligible, allowing them to apply for the upcoming CET and participate in Haryana’s Police Constable recruitment process.