Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Inside

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the correction portal for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025, following a directive issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Candidates who applied for the CET Group-C 2025 examination can now access the correction window on the official website — onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in — from October 17 to October 24.

The move comes in compliance with a High Court order in CWP No. 17581 of 2025 titled Sheetal and Others vs. State of Haryana and Another, dated July 7, 2025. Responding to the court's directions, the commission has decided to allow applicants to make necessary corrections to their details, particularly to upload valid supporting documents.

According to the official HSSC notification, all documents must be uploaded on or before the cut-off date, which has been extended to June 14, 2025. The commission has clarified that no physical requests for category correction or any other changes will be entertained at its office, and no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

The Haryana CET 2025 examination for Group-C posts was held on July 26 and 27, across two shifts: 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM and 3:15 PM to 5:00 PM, in various centres across the state.

Despite the opening of the correction portal, several candidates have raised concerns regarding the cut-off date. They pointed out that the application portal itself was made active after June 14, making it impossible for them to upload supporting documents before the specified deadline. This has led to confusion and frustration among many aspirants.

Candidates are urged to carefully check their details and upload the required documents within the correction window to avoid disqualification. The correction portal will remain open only until October 24, 2025.