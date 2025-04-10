GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025 Released at gseb.org- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates will be able to download the final answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org The Final Answer Key has now been released based on all submissions. It includes revisions (if any) to the provisional key

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) issued the final answer key for GUJCET 2025 after revising objections received via email submissions by April 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the final answer key through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) published provisional answer keys for question Paper Sets (T.Q.P. No. 1 to 20) on April 2, 2025 at their official website. The provisional answer key featured subject codes for Mathematics(050), physics(054), chemistry(052) and biology(056) and was prepared by experts proficient in English, Hindi, Gujarati.

The Final Answer Key has now been released based on all submissions. It includes revisions (if any) to the provisional key.

ADVERTISEMENT

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org Click on the board website link and a new page will open Now click on GUJCET March 2025 final answer key link available on the home page Answer key pdf will be downloaded, check the final answer key Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2025: Direct Link