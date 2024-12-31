GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Ends Today at gujcet.gseb.org- Get Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2024
15:12 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can fill in the application form by visiting the official website- gujcet.gseb.org
The minimum required marks to apply are 45% for unreserved category candidates and 40% for reserved category candidates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conclude the online registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) today i.e. on December 31. Interested candidates can fill in the application form by visiting the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed or appearing for the class 12 board exam with Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects and Chemistry, Biology, or Computer as optional subjects. The minimum required marks to apply are 45% for unreserved category candidates and 40% for reserved category candidates.

Also, applicants must be at least 17 years old to apply for the GUJCET exam. The application fee for GUJCET 2025 is Rs 350.

GUJCET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- gujcet.gseb.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2025 Registration tab
  3. Click on the New Registration button and fill in the required details
  4. Log in to your account and fill out the online application form
  5. Upload all the necessary documents
  6. Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link
  7. Download the GUJCET 2025 application form and take a printout for future reference

GUJCET 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Last updated on 31 Dec 2024
15:50 PM
GUJCET 2025 GUJCET Registration Date
