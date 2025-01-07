GUJCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Again- Check Last Date Inside

Summary Applicants can fill the GUJCET 2025 application form with a late fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the application fee GUJCET 2025 will be conducted on March 23, 2025 for candidates of Group A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Gandhinagar once again extended the deadline to apply for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 till January 15 with a late fee.

“GUJCET-2025 information brochure and instructions for filling the online application form have been made available on the Board's website at gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to fill the online application form on the Board’s website www.gseb.org and Bujcet.gseb.org was extended until January 7, 2025. Now, the deadline has been extended until January 15, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 1,000,” said the Gujarat board.

GUJCET 2025 will be conducted on March 23, 2025 for candidates of Group A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream.

GUJCET 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Applicants can fill the GUJCET 2025 application form with a late fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the application fee. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.