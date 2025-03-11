GUJCET

GUJCET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at gujcet.gseb.org- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
16:49 PM

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download the GUJCET hall ticket 2025 through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2025 will be conducted for Group A, Group B, and Group AB students in the Class 12 Science stream

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the hall ticket for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025 today, March 11. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download the GUJCET hall ticket 2025 through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2025 will be conducted for Group A, Group B, and Group AB students in the Class 12 Science stream. The GUJCET merit list will be made available by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) following the completion of counseling registration. It will be compiled based on the exam scores.

GUJCET 2025: Steps to download admit card

  1. Visit the official website — gujcet.gseb.org
  2. Click on the admit link given on the homepage
  3. Enter your credentials such as registered email id and date of birth
  4. View and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for further use

The final merit list will be published after addressing any challenges raised regarding the provisional merit list. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

