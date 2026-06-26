Chhattisgarh government

CG Pre DElEd 2026 Result, Final Answer Key Out; Pre BEd Provisional Answer Key Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
17:44 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the CG Pre DElEd 2026 entrance examination can check their results and download the final answer key by logging in with their registration number and password
According to the board, the CG Pre DElEd 2026 result has been prepared after examining the objections received against the provisional answer key

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has declared the CG Pre DElEd 2026 result along with the final answer key. The board has also released the CG Pre BEd 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates can access both through the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the CG Pre DElEd 2026 entrance examination can check their results and download the final answer key by logging in with their registration number and password.

According to the board, the CG Pre DElEd 2026 result has been prepared after examining the objections received against the provisional answer key. The entrance examination was conducted on June 4, 2026, for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme.

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Meanwhile, the CG Pre BEd 2026 provisional answer key has also been made available for candidates who appeared in the entrance examination held on June 11, 2026.

Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections online through the candidate login on the official website until 3 pm on June 30, 2026.

The board is expected to review all objections before publishing the final answer key and announcing the CG Pre BEd 2026 result.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the final answer key, result declaration and the subsequent admission process.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
17:47 PM
Chhattisgarh government DElEd Results out
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