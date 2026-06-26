Assam government

Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared at astu.ac.in; Download BE, BTech Scorecards

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Jun 2026
18:16 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, astu.ac.in
The Assam CEE 2026 was conducted on June 14 in pen-and-paper mode for admission to BE and BTech programmes offered by government and private engineering colleges across Assam

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 results today, June 26, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now download their scorecards from the official website, astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2026 was conducted on June 14 in pen-and-paper mode for admission to BE and BTech programmes offered by government and private engineering colleges across Assam.

The scorecard contains key details, including the candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, subject code, and other examination-related information.

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Assam CEE Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official website, astu.ac.in.
  2. Click on the "Assam CEE 2026 Result: Download PDF" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and password.
  4. Submit the details to view the result.
  5. Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Following the declaration of the results, qualified candidates will be required to participate in the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam counselling process for admission to BE and BTech programmes.

The counselling schedule, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification details will be announced separately by the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates on the admission process.

Last updated on 26 Jun 2026
18:16 PM
Assam government Assam CEE 2026 Results out
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