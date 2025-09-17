Gujarat TET

Gujarat Special TET 2025 and HTAT Exam Dates Announced - Timings & Admit Card Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
10:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat State Examination Board (GSEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2025.
In addition to the Special TET, the board will also hold the Head Teacher Aptitude Test (HTAT 2025) under a special recruitment drive for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The Gujarat State Examination Board (GSEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2025, designed for the recruitment of special educators for differently-abled students in government primary schools. The test will be held on October 12, 2025, across four districts — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat — in two shifts on the same day.

As per the notification, Special TET 1 will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Special TET 2 is scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM. Only candidates who have completed the application process will be allowed to appear. The board has further clarified that the Recruitment Selection Committee will be responsible for verifying academic qualifications, age, and other eligibility requirements, and its decision will be considered final.

This announcement follows a directive from the Gujarat High Court, which had earlier instructed state authorities to accelerate the appointment of special educators in schools to meet the growing demand for inclusive education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the Special TET, the board will also hold the Head Teacher Aptitude Test (HTAT 2025) under a special recruitment drive for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The HTAT exam is scheduled for September 21, 2025, from 1 PM to 3 PM, and will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

The board has urged applicants to secure their hall tickets before the deadline, as entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without them.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
10:36 AM
Gujarat TET GSEB teacher eligibility test (TET) exam schedule
Similar stories
MBA Programme

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in . . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for Class 9-10 Recruitment Test Out: Link & Objection Submissio. . .

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended! Check Revised Dat. . .

IAF officers

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared at afcat.cdac.in; Next Step is AFSB Interview

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MBA Programme

LinkedIn MBA Rankings 2025: ISB Tops India, 5th Globally! Other Indian Institutes in . . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for Class 9-10 Recruitment Test Out: Link & Objection Submissio. . .

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended! Check Revised Dat. . .

IAF officers

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared at afcat.cdac.in; Next Step is AFSB Interview

IGNOU

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration and Fresh Admission Deadline for July 2025 Session- Kno. . .

NEET UG

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced, Choice Filling Begins Tomorro. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality