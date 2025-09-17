Gujarat Special TET 2025 and HTAT Exam Dates Announced - Timings & Admit Card Details

Summary The Gujarat State Examination Board (GSEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2025. In addition to the Special TET, the board will also hold the Head Teacher Aptitude Test (HTAT 2025) under a special recruitment drive for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The Gujarat State Examination Board (GSEB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2025, designed for the recruitment of special educators for differently-abled students in government primary schools. The test will be held on October 12, 2025, across four districts — Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat — in two shifts on the same day.

As per the notification, Special TET 1 will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Special TET 2 is scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM. Only candidates who have completed the application process will be allowed to appear. The board has further clarified that the Recruitment Selection Committee will be responsible for verifying academic qualifications, age, and other eligibility requirements, and its decision will be considered final.

This announcement follows a directive from the Gujarat High Court, which had earlier instructed state authorities to accelerate the appointment of special educators in schools to meet the growing demand for inclusive education.

In addition to the Special TET, the board will also hold the Head Teacher Aptitude Test (HTAT 2025) under a special recruitment drive for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The HTAT exam is scheduled for September 21, 2025, from 1 PM to 3 PM, and will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

The board has urged applicants to secure their hall tickets before the deadline, as entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without them.