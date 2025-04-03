Gujarat
Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 Announced at sebexam.org- Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
16:10 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The State Examination Board, Gujarat announced the Gujarat NMMS Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the National means cum merit Scholarship Exam 2024-25 can check the results on the official website of State Examination Board at sebexam.org.
The National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Exam-2024-25 took place on February 22, 2025 in a single shift- from 12 noon to 3 pm at all the taluka headquarters of the state. A total of 2,20,488 candidates appeared for the examination.
The provisional answer key got issued on February 25, 2025. The objection window opened on February 28 and was closed on March 5, 2025.
Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: Steps to check
Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link