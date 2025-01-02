NMMS Scholarship
Gujarat NMMS 2025: Application form issued at sebexam.org; Know last date to apply
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
14:11 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The State Examination Board Gujarat has released the Gujarat National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) application form. Candidates will now be able to apply for the NMMS scholarship through the official website at sebexam.org.
As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for the NMMS scholarship is January 11, 2025. The NMMS Gujarat exam is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025. Candidates will be able to pay the scholarship application fee till January 13, 2025.
Gujarat NMMS 2025: Eligibility Details
Candidates who qualify will be eligible for the scholarship award of Rs 1,000 per month, that is, Rs 12,000 every year. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.