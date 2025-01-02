Gujarat NMMS 2025: Application form issued at sebexam.org; Know last date to apply

Summary Candidates will now be able to apply for the NMMS scholarship through the official website at sebexam.org The NMMS Gujarat exam is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025

The State Examination Board Gujarat has released the Gujarat National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) application form. Candidates will now be able to apply for the NMMS scholarship through the official website at sebexam.org.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for the NMMS scholarship is January 11, 2025. The NMMS Gujarat exam is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025. Candidates will be able to pay the scholarship application fee till January 13, 2025.

Gujarat NMMS 2025: Eligibility Details

Candidates studying in Class 8 as regular students in government, government aided and local body schools can apply

Candidates in Class 7 from the general and OBC categories must secure at least 55% marks and SC. ST candidates must have 50% marks

Candidates studying in NVS, KVS, Sainik School, or private schools are not eligible for the NMMS scholarship

Candidates whose annual family income is not more than Rs 3, 50, 000 per annual

Candidates in residential schools or other adopted schools under the state government are not eligible for application

Candidates who qualify will be eligible for the scholarship award of Rs 1,000 per month, that is, Rs 12,000 every year. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.