Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended! Know Last Date Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has announced an extension for the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 round 3 choice filling process. Candidates can now submit or modify their preferences for colleges and courses until October 27, 2025, by visiting the official website — medadmgujarat.org.

As per the updated schedule, candidates can fill in and revise their college and course choices before the locking period ends. The Gujarat NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment results will be declared based on multiple factors, including the state merit list, candidate preferences, seat availability, reservation policies, and institutional criteria.

Once the allotment results are released, candidates must report to the allotted medical or dental college with the required original documents for verification and confirmation of admission. Failure to do so within the stipulated time frame could result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

In the previous round of counselling, 7,851 students secured admissions to MBBS and BDS courses across the state. Notably, BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, recorded the highest closing rank of 178 for MBBS admissions in round 2, reflecting its continued popularity among medical aspirants.

In a recent development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 50 MBBS seats each at GCS Medical College (GCSMED), Ahmedabad, and Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (SWAMED), Kalol, Gandhinagar. This expansion is expected to provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students in Gujarat.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates on the counselling process, seat allotment results, and admission deadlines.

