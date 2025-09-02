NEET counselling

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org- Key Dates, Guidelines Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Sep 2025
14:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who did not apply in Round 1 can now register via the official counselling portal — medadmgujarat.org
After registration, applicants must schedule an appointment for document verification and submit self-attested photocopies at designated help centres

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has commenced the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 registration process for MBBS and BDS admissions. Eligible candidates who did not apply in Round 1 can now register via the official counselling portal — medadmgujarat.org.

The move comes following the completion of Round 1, whose seat allotment results were declared on August 13. Out of 6,827 candidates allotted seats in government and private medical and dental colleges, 1,169 did not report, resulting in 807 vacant seats now open for reallocation in Round 2.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Last date to purchase online PIN: September 5, 2025
  • Document verification & submission: September 4 to 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Note: Help centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays
  • Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
  • Help centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays

To register, candidates must purchase an online PIN — a mandatory step in the application process:

  • Total amount: Rs 11,000 Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) registration fee Rs 10,000 (refundable) security deposit
  • Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) registration fee
  • Rs 10,000 (refundable) security deposit

"Candidates who have purchased Online PIN by paying ₹11,000 in Round 01 and have not done online registration/documents verification & not submitted photocopies of documents at the Help Centre after completing online registration, need not purchase online PIN again," the official notice clarified.

After registration, applicants must schedule an appointment for document verification and submit self-attested photocopies at designated help centres.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on merit lists, seat allotment results, and further rounds of counselling.

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
14:28 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG NEET 2025 NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
MCC

MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling- Det. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date Announced; Check Latest Details Inside

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Begins - Direct Link

NEET counselling

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling: Assam Delays Round 2, MP Reopens Resignation Window

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC Asks NRI Candidates to Submit Documents for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling- Det. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date Announced; Check Latest Details Inside

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Begins - Direct Link

NEET counselling

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling: Assam Delays Round 2, MP Reopens Resignation Window

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check Result, Admission Deadlines

Delhi police

SSC Revises Paper 2 Result for Delhi Police SI Recruitment 2024; 22,244 Candidates Sh. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality