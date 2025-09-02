Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at medadmgujarat.org- Key Dates, Guidelines Here

Summary Eligible candidates who did not apply in Round 1 can now register via the official counselling portal — medadmgujarat.org After registration, applicants must schedule an appointment for document verification and submit self-attested photocopies at designated help centres

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has commenced the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 registration process for MBBS and BDS admissions. Eligible candidates who did not apply in Round 1 can now register via the official counselling portal — medadmgujarat.org.

The move comes following the completion of Round 1, whose seat allotment results were declared on August 13. Out of 6,827 candidates allotted seats in government and private medical and dental colleges, 1,169 did not report, resulting in 807 vacant seats now open for reallocation in Round 2.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Dates

Last date to purchase online PIN: September 5, 2025

Document verification & submission: September 4 to 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Note: Help centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Help centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays

To register, candidates must purchase an online PIN — a mandatory step in the application process:

Total amount: Rs 11,000 Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) registration fee Rs 10,000 (refundable) security deposit

Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) registration fee

Rs 10,000 (refundable) security deposit

"Candidates who have purchased Online PIN by paying ₹11,000 in Round 01 and have not done online registration/documents verification & not submitted photocopies of documents at the Help Centre after completing online registration, need not purchase online PIN again," the official notice clarified.

After registration, applicants must schedule an appointment for document verification and submit self-attested photocopies at designated help centres.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on merit lists, seat allotment results, and further rounds of counselling.