Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results OUT- Details Here

Summary Candidates can check their Gujarat NEET PG 2024 round 3 allotment through the official website, medadmgujarat.org Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 3 counselling can report to the allotted institute before February 14

The Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPPGMEC) published the Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment results. Candidates can check their Gujarat NEET PG 2024 round 3 allotment through the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

As per the schedule, registration for Gujarat NEET PG round 2 counselling was done till 18 December, 2024. Candidates can confirm their seats and pay the admission fee till February 13, 3:30 pm. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 3 counselling can report to the allotted institute before February 14. For queries, candidates can contact the help centre from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG can apply for Gujarat PG medical admission. Registered candidates for admission are included in the provisional merit list. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.