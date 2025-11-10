Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List Released, 4,790 Candidates Eligible for Admission

Gujarat government

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the revised provisional merit list for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2025. According to the general merit list, a total of 4,790 candidates have been declared eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses in various colleges across the state.

The committee has issued a revised list after reviewing the eligibility of several candidates. Initially, 140 students were marked ineligible for admission; however, following the resubmission and verification of documents, the number of ineligible candidates has now been reduced to 113. The disqualification of candidates was primarily due to issues such as insufficient marks in the qualifying examination, discrepancies between the marks entered by students and those reflected in their MBBS marksheets, invalid or unverified documents, and percentiles below the NEET PG cut-off.

In the revised merit list, the committee has also finalized the eligibility of candidates under various quotas. Fourteen candidates have been declared eligible exclusively for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota, while forty-seven candidates have qualified for admission under the NRI, government, and management quotas. Additionally, twenty-nine in-service candidates will receive incentive marks based on their years of professional experience.

The Gujarat NEET PG round 1 counselling schedule will be announced soon on the official website — medadmgujarat.org. The committee further stated that the MBBS and FMGE aggregate marks of 211 candidates were considered for breaking ties in the NEET PG 2025 ranking process.

