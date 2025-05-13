Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Date Here

Summary Application for the supplementary examination can be submitted via schools only through the board's official website at gseb.org or https://hscscipurakreg.gseb.org Students who qualified in the exams but wish to improve their marks further can also apply for the supplementary exams

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education opened the application window for HSC or Class 12 General as well as Science streams Supplementary Exams 2025. Application for the supplementary examination can be submitted via schools only through the board's official website at gseb.org or https://hscscipurakreg.gseb.org

Students who qualified in the exams but wish to improve their marks further can also apply for the supplementary exams. Applications for the same can be submitted from May 12 to May 19, 2025, up to 5 PM, along with the payment of examination fee.

The GSEB HSC Examination 2025 took place from February 27 to March 13, 2025 and the results were declared on May 5, 2025. The overall pass percentage of HSC Science was recorded at 83.51%, and in the General stream, it was 93.07%.

ADVERTISEMENT

GSEB HSC Supplementary Exam 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.